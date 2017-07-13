Typo in Wendy’s restaurant sign is divine comedy

FILE - This Friday, March 21, 2014, file photo, shows a Wendy’s restaurant in Providence, R.I. A Twitter plea from a Nevada teen for a year free chicken nuggets from Wendy’s became the most retweeted tweet of all time on May 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Wendy’s customers rarely have anything meatier to contemplate than whether to get a single, a double or perhaps try the chicken.

But those at one of the fast-food chain’s Palm Beach County, Florida, restaurants briefly got to contemplate Wendy’s and its immoral acts against God.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the restaurant recently installed a sign that read, “All of Wendy’s sins off one word – FRESH.”

JAE Restaurant Group, the franchise company that operates that location, told the newspaper that the word was supposed to be “spins” and that the sign will be corrected.

