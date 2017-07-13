SACRAMENTO (KRON/CNN) — Police are searching for a suspect who spray-painted a derogatory anti-police phrase outside of a Sacramento law firm.

In the video, you can see several volunteers trying to remove the graffiti.

The law firm targeted is known for representing officers and their unions.

Lawyers there are denouncing the act.

“It’s demeaning to our officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect the community,” Sacramento Police Officer’s Association President Timothy Davis said. “We’re out here to tell officers that they are supported, and we’re not gonna stand for this type of message.”

The phrase was spray-painted while the firm had its flag half-staff to honor a New York police officer who was laid to rest this week.

Police have made no arrests in the graffiti case.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES