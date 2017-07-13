SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The annual Cable Car Bell Ringing Contest was held on Thursday in San Francisco.

This contest dates back to the 1950s.

Cable car conductors, crew members, and some amateurs gather each year in Union Square to show off their bell ringing skills.

This year, KRON4’s Stanley Roberts got to participate as a judge, along with some city officials.

The contestants compete for prizes, trophies and of course, bragging rights.

This year’s winner is six-time champion bell ringer Byron Cobb.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES