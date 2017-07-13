VIDEO: KRON4’s Stanley Roberts judges annual San Francisco Cable Car Bell Ringing Contest

By and Published:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The annual Cable Car Bell Ringing Contest was held on Thursday in San Francisco.

This contest dates back to the 1950s.

Cable car conductors, crew members, and some amateurs gather each year in Union Square to show off their bell ringing skills.

This year, KRON4’s Stanley Roberts got to participate as a judge, along with some city officials.

The contestants compete for prizes, trophies and of course, bragging rights.

This year’s winner is six-time champion bell ringer Byron Cobb.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

 >> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s