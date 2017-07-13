VIDEO: Lawmakers unveil anti-hazing bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON/CNN) — Congress is looking to crack down on hazing on college campuses.

Lawmakers unveiled the “Report and Educate about Campus Hazing” or “Reach Act” on Thursday morning on Capitol Hill.

Supporters say the measure, if passed, will require colleges to report hazing incidents as part of their annual crime reports.

“It is my hope that the reach act will help prevent more families from losing loved ones,” Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) said. “That we will curtail hazing on campuses and protect America’s students. I want to give my deepest sympathies to the families of the children that we have lost. But we don’t intend to lose anymore.”

The measure comes as the preliminary hearings began this week of more than a dozen Penn State University students into the death of a pledge.

Eighteen members of the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity face charges in the death of 19-year-old Timothy Piazza, who was fatally injured during a hazing ritual.

