Major damage to Antioch home after 2-alarm fire

ANTIOCH (BCN) — Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm residential structure fire in Antioch Thursday afternoon, a fire inspector said.

The fire was reported just before 2 p.m. near a shared fence between a home in the 300 block of West 19th Street and another home in the 300 block of West 18th Street, according to Inspector Steve Aubert.

“We have some pretty heavy damage on one of the homes,” Aubert said. “It got into the attic.”

The other home sustained minor exterior damage, but several vehicles burned at that address.

The fire was extinguished around 2:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but one victim who “self rescued” was evaluated at the scene by medics, Aubert said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

