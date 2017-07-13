REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — Viewer video shows a Lamborghini engulfed in flames at a gas station in Redwood City.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. You can see how intense the fire is.

We’re told the driver got out of the high-priced vehicle, and then a fire started under the car.

The viewer who sent KRON4 the video says he called 911 and says the driver was not injured.

