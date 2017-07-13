REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — Viewer video shows a Lamborghini engulfed in flames at a gas station in Redwood City.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. You can see how intense the fire is.
We’re told the driver got out of the high-priced vehicle, and then a fire started under the car.
The viewer who sent KRON4 the video says he called 911 and says the driver was not injured.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 1 DEAD AFTER SMALL PLANE CRASHES IN SONOMA COUNTY
- WATCH: HOMEOWNER STOPS PACKAGE THEFT IN SAN JOSE
- MAN ACCUSED OF MOLESTING YOUNG GIRL AT CONCORD LAUNDROMAT
- ATTORNEY: JAILED MAN CONFESSED TO KILLING 4 PENNSYLVANIA MEN
- MAN TRAPPED IN ATM SLIPS NOTES TO CUSTOMERS BEGGING FOR HELP
- TYPO IN WENDY’S RESTAURANT SIGN IS DIVINE COMEDY
- VIDEO: RATS INVADE RESTAURANTS IN DALY CITY STRIP MALL