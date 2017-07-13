SAN MATEO COUNTY (BCN) — A 34-year-old Watsonville man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure Tuesday at Portola Redwoods State Park near La Honda in unincorporated San Mateo County, sheriff’s deputies said Thursday.

Deputies responded to the park’s camping area at 9000 Portola State Park Road around 11:30 a.m. on a report of a man allegedly exposing himself to a female child.

The child’s parent witnessed the incident and identified Timothy Smith as the suspect, deputies said.

Smith was arrested and booked into the county jail on suspicion of indecent exposure and annoying of a child.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Gaby Chagouri at (650) 259-2314.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES