SAN JOSE (KRON) — A 32-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death during an argument in San Jose on Sunday, according to police.

Sna Jose resident Amber Nichole Gerkin was booked into county jail for killing a 60-year-old man, who’s identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

At around 9:53 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 700 block of S. 2nd Street on a report of a person stabbed, the San Jose Police Department said.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one stab wound.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The SJPD homicide unit took over the investigation and identified Gerkin as a suspect. Police found her nearby the residence and arrested her without incident.

Police say Gerkin and the victim knew each other and had got into an argument before the stabbing.

However, an exact motive is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Bert Milliken or Detective Raul Corral of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.

