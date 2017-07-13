MARTINEZ, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors have filed two murder charges against a woman who is accused of stabbing her parents to death and then trying to stage the crime scene to deflect suspicion.

The East Bay Times reports (http://bayareane.ws/2tQ92UZ ) 50-year-old Menique Lashon was charged on Wednesday with two murder charges with knife enhancements.

The charges carry a special allegation for having multiple victims, which would make Lashon eligible for a sentence of life without parole if she’s convicted.

Police say Lashon lived with her 73-year-old father Harvey Lashon and 67-year-old mother Sharon Lashon during the incident.

Police say she called and reported her parents being dead. While investigating, officers determined her parents had died several days beforehand.

Police say Lashon later confessed. She is being held without bail.

