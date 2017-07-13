Woman shot in Saratoga home, man detained

SARATOGA (KRON) — A man has been detained for questioning after a woman was shot inside a Saratoga home Thursday morning, a Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman said.

The shooting happened shortly after 7 a.m. in the 18000 block of Bucknall Road, sheriff’s Sgt. Rich Glennon said.

After the woman was shot, the man called 911 and complied with investigators when they arrived at the home, Glennon said.

The woman was taken to a hospital and Glennon did not immediately have an update on her condition. The man has been detained for questioning about what led to the shooting.

No one else was home at the time of the shooting, according to Glennon.

