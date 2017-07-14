SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Brides who expected to get their wedding dresses from Alfred Angelo may be out of luck.

The formal wear retailer has closed all of its stores nationwide. According to a Wall Street Journal report, the Florida-based chain planned to shutter all of its stores at the end of the business day Thursday and file for bankruptcy protection.

Alfred Angelo offered no warning of closing its doors to business, and even still advertises a large sale on its website.

The abrupt closing has left many brides-to-be scrambling to figure out what to do next.

Concord’s Gesinee’s Bridal told KRON4 that their phones have been ringing off the hook with worried brides.

Alfred Angelo stores have offered bridal dresses and wedding accessories for more than 80 years, with 60 locations nationwide, according to the company’s website.

KRON4 is making calls to Bay Area stores who carry Alfred Angelo to find out more.

