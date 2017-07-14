Gary’s Mailbag: Congratulations on 25 years!

By Published: Updated:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.

  • I don’t agree with you! I’m a Giants fan whether they win or lose. – Maria
  • Why all this hype for the NBA Summer League? 90 percent of the players won’t make a team. – Dusty
  • You look the same as the day you started, well almost. I want to congratulate you on 25 years. Please don’t nix the highlight week. – Brian
  • The Home Run Derby was great because this slow moving game was on the clock. – James
  • One day you will look back and find that your only memories are of your family and work. Sad! – Rider

Follow Gary on Twitter @KRON4GRadnich.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

 >> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s