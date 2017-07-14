Gary’s Mailbag: Congratulations on 25 years!

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.
- I don’t agree with you! I’m a Giants fan whether they win or lose. – Maria
- Why all this hype for the NBA Summer League? 90 percent of the players won’t make a team. – Dusty
- You look the same as the day you started, well almost. I want to congratulate you on 25 years. Please don’t nix the highlight week. – Brian
- The Home Run Derby was great because this slow moving game was on the clock. – James
- One day you will look back and find that your only memories are of your family and work. Sad! – Rider
