Gunman in Oakland’s Oikos University mass shooting gets life in prison

By Published: Updated:

OAKLAND (KRON) — The man convicted of killing seven people in a shooting rampage at Oikos University in Oakland in 2012 will spend the rest of his life prison.

A judge sentenced One Goh Friday morning to seven consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 271 years to life in state prison.

Goh pleaded no contest in May and was found guilty of seven counts of murder for the shooting at Oikos, a Christian vocational school located near Oakland International Airport, on April 2, 2012.

The victims were students Lydia Sim, 21, Sonam Choedon, 33, Grace Kim, 23, Doris Chibuko, 40, Judith Seymour, 53, and Tshering Bhutia, 38, as well as Katleen Ping, 24, who worked at the school.

“I would have liked a death penalty but I’m glad it’s over and there’s actually justice,” said Camella Seymour, the daughter of victim Judith Seymour.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

 >> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s