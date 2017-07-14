OAKLAND (KRON) — The man convicted of killing seven people in a shooting rampage at Oikos University in Oakland in 2012 will spend the rest of his life prison.

A judge sentenced One Goh Friday morning to seven consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 271 years to life in state prison.

Goh pleaded no contest in May and was found guilty of seven counts of murder for the shooting at Oikos, a Christian vocational school located near Oakland International Airport, on April 2, 2012.

The victims were students Lydia Sim, 21, Sonam Choedon, 33, Grace Kim, 23, Doris Chibuko, 40, Judith Seymour, 53, and Tshering Bhutia, 38, as well as Katleen Ping, 24, who worked at the school.

“I would have liked a death penalty but I’m glad it’s over and there’s actually justice,” said Camella Seymour, the daughter of victim Judith Seymour.

One Goh Sentenced to 271 Years to Life for 2012 Oikos University Shooting Massacre in Oakland @kron4news pic.twitter.com/uVu7IZd8M7 — Haaziq Madyun (@KRON4HMadyun) July 14, 2017

“Can’t sit in classroom without thinking something will happen to me” Daughter of woman killed by One Goh @kron4news pic.twitter.com/rPEUcIwzXX — Haaziq Madyun (@KRON4HMadyun) July 14, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES