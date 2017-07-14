Heat Advisory: Above average temps expected this weekend

CONCORD (KRON) — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for parts of the Bay Area this weekend.

The heat advisory goes into effect Saturday morning at 8 a.m. and will last until Sunday at 9 p.m.

It covers parts of the North Bay, South Bay and East Bay valleys.

Above average temperatures are expected. Inland highs will be in the mid 90s to low 100s.

UPDATE: The Heat Advisory has been expanded to include the North Bay Mountains and East Bay Valleys#CAwx pic.twitter.com/wTQ1tHntZx — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) July 14, 2017

Friendly reminder there is a Heat Advisory in effect for certain areas starting tomorrow and lasting through Sun.#CAwx #BeatTheHeat pic.twitter.com/5plFcWHqYQ — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) July 14, 2017

