Heat Advisory: Above average temps expected this weekend

CONCORD (KRON) — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for parts of the Bay Area this weekend.

The heat advisory goes into effect Saturday morning at 8 a.m. and will last until Sunday at 9 p.m.

It covers parts of the North Bay, South Bay and East Bay valleys.

Above average temperatures are expected. Inland highs will be in the mid 90s to low 100s.

