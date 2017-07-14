Man arrested for allegedly choking child in Petaluma park

PETALUMA (BCN) — Petaluma police arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of assaulting a juvenile in a downtown park.

Two juveniles were sitting near the gazebo of Walnut Park at D Street and Petaluma Boulevard around 5:45 p.m. when a man placed a canvas strap around the neck of one of the juveniles and tightened it, police said.

The victim did not lose consciousness and escaped with help from the other juvenile, police said.

Police arrested Eric Wayne Conroy, 49, of Petaluma, for the unprovoked attack. Conroy did not give a motive for the assault.

He was booked in the Sonoma County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse.

