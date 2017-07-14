MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — Mountain View police are after two men who robbed a check-cashing business.

A couple of surveillance photographs have been released, including a close-up of one of the suspects.

Investigators say the two walked into Check Into Cash, located on the 800 block of El Camino Real, Thursday morning at around 10:30 a.m. One of the men pulled out a gun demanding money.

Police say they got away with more than $1,000.

They were last seen running out the door onto El Camino Real.

The first suspect is described as a black man, wearing a red hoodie, black hat, blue jeans, a mask, black and blue shoes, and black gloves.

The second suspect is described as a black man, wearing a white or gray hoodie with “Nike” printed on the front, blue jeans, blue shoes, black backpack, black gloves, and a white mask.

If you see them, you are asked to call police at 650-903-6344.

