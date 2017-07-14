North Carolina man charged with raping 9-year-old girl

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man is accused of having intercourse and committing other sex acts with a 9-year-old girl in December 2016, according to an arrest warrant.John Anton Parulski, 37, of the 100 block of Barcliff Terrace, faces one felony count of statutory rape of a child by adult, one felony count of statutory sex offense with a child by adult, and one felony count of indecent liberties with a child, warrants show.

According to court records, Parulski had sexual intercourse with the 9-year-old in 2016 when he was 36 years old. He’s also accused of committing other sex acts with the young girl.

The crimes are said to have taken place between Dec. 1, 2016 and Dec. 29, 2016. The warrant does not show if there was any previous relationship between Parulski and the victim or the victim’s family.

Parulski is being held on a $2 million secured bond in the Wake County Detention Center, records show.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

