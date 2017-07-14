Person wanted who abandoned neglected dog at East Bay shelter

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — Contra Costa Animal Services is looking for the person who abandoned a severely neglected and sick dog at their shelter Thursday night.

The dog was left outside their shelter doors in Martinez and is in really bad shape.

Animal Services has video of the person dropping off the dog.

Severely neglected dog in East Bay

