Police: 1 killed in Santa Rosa solo crash

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — One person is dead after a car crashed into a building early Friday morning in Santa Rosa, according to Santa Rosa Police Department.

Around 2:14 a.m. an officer patrolling eastbound on College Ave. east of Mendocino Ave. saw a silver, 2015 Toyota Tacoma in front of him.

The driver made a right turn onto Humbolt St.

When the officer drove past that street, he noticed the Tacoma began speeding. The officer estimates the driver was going 45 mph while the speed limit was 25 mph.

The officer “believed the Tacoma would likely turn onto eastbound 5th Street so he continued eastbound to Brookwood Ave.,” police said.

He then turned southbound on Brookwood Ave. and westbound on 5th St. in search of the speeding truck.

When the officer arrived at Humboldt St., he saw that the car crashed into the north side of a building (on the south side of the intersection of 5th St. and Humboldt St.) and that a small crowd was gathering.

The officer requested a medical response and then approached the driver, who was unresponsive and was not wearing a seat belt.

Paramedics at the scene and pronounced the driver dead at 2:24 a.m., according to police.

The driver was the only person in the car.

“Witnesses at the scene were interviewed and indicated that the vehicle continued at a high rate of speed on Humboldt St. until it collided with a structure on the south side of 5th St.,” police said.

The name of the driver will not be released until the family is notified.

“This investigation is ongoing as more information is being gathered to determine the specific circumstances surrounding the collision,” police said.

It is not known if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the collision at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Jeff Adams of the Santa Rosa Police Department Traffic Bureau at (707) 543-3636.

