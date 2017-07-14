Police: Gunman at large after San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police are looking for the gunman responsible for injuring one person in San Jose early Friday morning.

Around 4:01 a.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Tully Rd. after receiving a report that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived they found a male victim, whose age and identity was not released, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

“The unidentified suspect was not located and remains at large,” police said.

Police say no further details are available at this time.

