Police: Gunman at large after San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police are looking for the gunman responsible for injuring one person in San Jose early Friday morning.
Around 4:01 a.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Tully Rd. after receiving a report that someone had been shot.
When officers arrived they found a male victim, whose age and identity was not released, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to police.
“The unidentified suspect was not located and remains at large,” police said.
Police say no further details are available at this time.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- VIDEO: RATS INVADE RESTAURANTS IN DALY CITY STRIP MALL
- SAN JOSE MURDER SUSPECT ARRESTED AT MEXICO BORDER
- VIDEO: POLICE, SKATEBOARDERS CLASH AT DOLORES PARK
- GREAT WHITE SHARK ATTACKS KAYAK IN SANTA CRUZ
- PARENTS TAUNTED MALNOURISHED GIRL BEFORE HER DEATH, POLICE SAY