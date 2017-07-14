BERKELEY (KRON) — A 5-year-old girl is missing on Friday after her mother with “diminished capacity” took her in Berkeley, police said.

The child was taken in the 1500 block of Prince Street.

Mayalyia Booker is described as 5 years old, between 3 feet 6 inches and 4 feet tall, thin build, brown hair, brown eyes, with short hair in twists. She was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and gray tennis shoes.

She was last seen at around 3:14 p.m. with her mother, Laquita Davis.

Davis is described as 34 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 172 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She has two braids and was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at 510-981-5900.

