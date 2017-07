SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Firefighters are responding to a two-alarm fire at a two-story building Friday evening in San Francisco’s Nob Hill neighborhood.

The blaze was reported at 1825 Polk St., fire officials said on Twitter at 7:47 p.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

SF Fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery CREDIT: Daniel Lee CREDIT: Daniel Lee CREDIT: Daniel Lee CREDIT: Daniel Lee

