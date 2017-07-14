SAN JOSE (KRON) — The San Jose man who admitted to abducting and killing more than a dozen cats in a neighborhood has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

The judge gave Robert Fay Farmer the maximum sentence, saying Farmer’s victims were vulnerable and that he was a danger to the community.

“For two months, the defendant terrorized a community, intentionally inflicted multiple acts of violence on vulnerable living creatures, killed multiple animals, battered a person, and caused extreme anguish to dozens of families whose beloved pets went missing, were found injured, or dead,” Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Alexandra Ellis said.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to 20 counts of animal cruelty.

Back in the fall of 2015, Farmer abducted and killed as many as 16 cats from the Cambrian Park Neighborhood.

Farmer was also ordered to stay away from that community and will not be able to own an animal.

Farmer was arrested on Oct. 8, 2015 while he was sleeping in his car.

San Jose police found an orange tabby dead in the car, along with cat collars, fur, and bloodstains.

Only four cat bodies were found.

Prosecutors had asked for Farmer to register as a sex offender based on evidence that he allegedly sexually assaulted a cat found in his car.

But the judge declined that request.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES