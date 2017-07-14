San Jose man who admitted to abducting, murdering up to 16 cats sentenced to 16 years in prison

By and Published:
24-year-old Robert Farmer
24-year-old Robert Farmer

 

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The San Jose man who admitted to abducting and killing more than a dozen cats in a neighborhood has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

The judge gave Robert Fay Farmer the maximum sentence, saying Farmer’s victims were vulnerable and that he was a danger to the community.

“For two months, the defendant terrorized a community, intentionally inflicted multiple acts of violence on vulnerable living creatures, killed multiple animals, battered a person, and caused extreme anguish to dozens of families whose beloved pets went missing, were found injured, or dead,” Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Alexandra Ellis said.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to 20 counts of animal cruelty.

Back in the fall of 2015, Farmer abducted and killed as many as 16 cats from the Cambrian Park Neighborhood.

Farmer was also ordered to stay away from that community and will not be able to own an animal.

Farmer was arrested on Oct. 8, 2015 while he was sleeping in his car.

San Jose police found an orange tabby dead in the car, along with cat collars, fur, and bloodstains.

Only four cat bodies were found.

Prosecutors had asked for Farmer to register as a sex offender based on evidence that he allegedly sexually assaulted a cat found in his car.

But the judge declined that request.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

 >> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s