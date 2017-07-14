OAKLAND (KRON) — Shocking video shows three young people, including a little boy, getting rammed by a car while crossing an Oakland street in the crosswalk.

The car plowed into two teenage girls and a 5-year-old boy.

It was a scary moment for the victims.

“I thought I was dead,” victim Jacquelyn Velasquez said. “When I was on the floor, I thought I was gone.”

Two teenage girls were waiting for an opening so they can cross the street. They thought they had it, started walking, and then it happened.

A car slammed into them, sending the girls flying and pinning the young boy under the car.

“Everything was dark because I was trying so hard to keep my eyes open, but I couldn’t,” Velasquez said.

Velasquez was walking with her two cousins around 9:30 p.m. on Jul. 5t on Fruitvale Avenue near Brookdale Avenue.

Jacquelyn has broken ribs, a lacerated kidney, bruising all over, and has already had surgery on her heart in her aorta artery.

“They put a tube around it, so it doesn’t expand and rupture and cause internal bleeding,” Velasquez said.

Her 18-year-old cousin broke her leg injured her back.

And they’re the lucky ones. Both are out of the hospital.

The little boy that they were helping cross is still at Children’s Hospital in Oakland with spinal injuries.

“Every time I lay down in the darkness, I just go back and rethink all the scenarios once again,” Velasquez said.

As for change, Oakland City Councilman Noel Gallo is promising it.

“Not only are we going to repave this street, reline this street, we’re also going to demand a crossing signal…,” Gallo said.

Mark Legaspi owns Lucky 37, the Filipino restaurant near the crosswalk, and it was his surveillance cameras that captured the horror.

“Oh, it was definitely a speed issue,” Legaspi said. “There’s no way that….If he was going 25, he should have been able to stop sooner than that.”

Now Jacquelyn, whose college career may need to be put on hold as she recovers, is reflective and thankful to even be here.

“Death was so close, but it’s not your time yet, so live life and you still have a long way to go,” Velasquez said.

Velasquez said she did not want to see the surveillance video.

