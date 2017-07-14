Study: Dust can make you fat

DURHAM, North Carolina (KRON) — A new study from Duke University says dust can actually be making you fat.

Scientists found that exposure to dust can create more fat cells.

And the scientists say you should not use a feather duster to clean your house because that could get the dust particles airborne.

And inhaling the particles could make things even worse.

They say that instead, you should clean the dust with water by using a wet rag or a sponge.

