Tech Report: SMART toys

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There is a new wave of techie toys that can teach your kids the fundamentals of coding and robotics without them knowing it.

Some parents are using these SMART toys to help keep their kids learning and sharp through the summer months.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate shows us.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

