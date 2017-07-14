SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about Madison Bumgarner, fake Raider jobs, and Beyonce.

San Francisco Giant’s pitcher Madison Bumgarner is finally set to return.

Darya asks Gary, “Can he save the Giants?” They would “only” have to go about 54-18 to salvage their season.

700 people showed up to a meeting about jobs for the Las Vegas Raiders. Just one slight problem – The meeting was a hoax.

Finally, Darya is in love with Beyonce’s new internet-breaking picture showing off her newborn twins.

