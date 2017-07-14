VALLEJO (KRON) — A 16-year-old boy is battling life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a truck while riding his bike Thursday night in Vallejo, police said.

Around 8:45 p.m. officers responded to reports of the crash on Columbus Parkway, south of Georgia Street, according to Vallejo police.

Police found that the Vallejo teen and his father were riding bikes northbound on the right hand edge of Columbus Parkway.

A 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche, also traveling northbound on the roadway, struck the boy from behind and dragged him about 100 feet, police said.

Police say that evidence and witness accounts indicate the Chevy left its lane of travel during the incident.

The teen sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, according to police.

The boy’s father, a 43-year-old Vallejo resident, was also struck by the truck and sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the Avalanche, a 53-year-old male Vallejo resident, was not injured.

Officers are determining if alcohol and/or drugs are a factor in this collision.

The collision is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Jim Melville of the Vallejo Police Department Traffic Division – (707) 648-4014.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES