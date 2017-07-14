SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The man killed in a small plane crash Thursday in Sonoma County was an assistant professor at the University of San Francisco.

The crash that happened around 12:45 p.m. in Schell Vista in the area of San Luis Road and Broadway south of Sonoma.

William Sachs Goldman was killed and three others were injured after the single-engine Cirrus SR 22 crashed under unknown circumstances in a field in Schellville.

This morning, students and staff at the University of San Francisco are mourning the loss of their beloved professor.

She says William Goldman was an assistant professor in the International Studies Department in the College of Arts and Sciences.

He is also the grandson of the renowned philanthropists Richard and Rhoda Goldman.

In a statement, the president of USF said Goldman “was an accomplished scholar, a beloved and generous teacher, and a valued member of our community. He will be greatly missed by his colleagues, students, and the countless alumni who were inspired by him in and out of the classroom.”

Goldman’s two children and nanny are still in the hospital.

