VIDEO: Popular San Jose deli closing doors after 67 years of business

By Published:

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Saturday a popular South Bay deli is closing its doors after nearly 70 years in business.

The owners say they cannot afford to get the building up to code and have to shut down.

KRON4’s Will Tran is at the Time Deli in San Jose.

He says the restaurant is being sued over ADA complaints and cannot afford to get up to code.

The city has no wiggle room to allow them to comply.

Business has been crazy since the announcement.

Time Deli will close their doors for the final time Saturday.

