SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police are opening up an investigation into a package theft incident caught on camera.

KRON4 first told you about this story on Thursday.

San Jose resident Heidi Burrows was driving up to her house Wednesday evening when she then discovered a couple attempting to steal a package that was left on her porch.

Burrows confronted the couple, and the pair threw the package out of their car.

Police are looking through surveillance video from Burrows to catch the suspects.

No arrests have been made.

