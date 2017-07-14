VIDEO: San Jose police open investigation into package theft caught on camera

By and Published:

 

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police are opening up an investigation into a package theft incident caught on camera.

KRON4 first told you about this story on Thursday.

San Jose resident Heidi Burrows was driving up to her house Wednesday evening when she then discovered a couple attempting to steal a package that was left on her porch.

Burrows confronted the couple, and the pair threw the package out of their car.

Police are looking through surveillance video from Burrows to catch the suspects.

No arrests have been made.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

 >> MORE TOP STORIES

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s