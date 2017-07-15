SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A physician licensed to practice in California has been indicted on several counts of unlawfully prescribing oxycodone, United States Attorney Brian Stretch announced Thursday.

50-year-old Christopher Owens of Indianapolis was arrested July 11 and has been charged with 36 counts of unlawfully distributing oxycodone.

He was arrested in Indianapolis.

The indictment alleges Owens intended to act outside of the course of usual professional practices and without a legitimate medical purpose when he prescribed oxycodone on numerous occasions between September of 2012 and June of 2015, prosecutors said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES