Dad, mom, grandma accused of starving girl to death

By Published:
These booking photos released by Hawai’i Police Department show David Lehano (left), Tiffany Stone (middle), Henrietta Stone (right) on Friday, July 14, 2017, on Hawaii’s Big Island. The trio were charged with murder after allegedly starving Tiffany Stone's 9-year-old daughter. Lehano is the father of the child. (Hawai’i Police Department via AP)

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A Hawaii father, mother and grandmother are charged with murder after allegedly starving a 9-year-old girl.

Police on Hawaii’s Big Island on Friday arrested 49-year-old Kevin Lehano (leh-hah-noh), 33-year-old Tiffany Stone and 59-year-old Henrietta Stone.

Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney Mitch Roth, reading from a grand jury indictment, says they are accused of denying the girl food, water and medical treatment for about a year before she died in June 2016.

Police say officers and firefighters called to the Hilo (hee-low) home found the severely malnourished and unconscious girl lying on the floor. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

It was not clear if the suspects have attorneys. They are being held at a police cellblock on $100,000 bail each. Court hearings are scheduled for Monday.

