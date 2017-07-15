CONSHOHOKEN, PA (WCMH) — After national chain Alfred Angelo Bridal officially closed its doors, David’s Bridal is offering to help brides-to-be who were left without their dresses.

David’s Bridal is offering a discount to anyone who purchased a wedding or bridesmaid dress from Alfred Angelo but didn’t receive them. All you have to do is show your Alfred Angelo receipt at David’s Bridal, and you can get a 30% discount on wedding dresses and a 20% discount on bridesmaid dresses. Daivd’s Bridal is also waiving rush fees on alterations to make sure brides get their dresses before their big day.

This may be welcome news to brides-to-be. Women from all over voiced their concerns on social media because of a lack of response from Alfred Angelo after the company closed its doors.

“I’m getting married in a week, and I do not know where my wedding dress is,” said Laura Malernee. She looked forward to wearing her dream dress that she picked out at the Dublin Alfred Angelo store six months ago.

A sign posted on the door of the Dublin location said that merchandise will be shipped by store or seamstress, but Malernee hasn’t heard from anyone associated with Alfred Angelo. The bridal shop’s website did not have any information about how brides can find their dresses or when they can expect to receive them.

