Driver plows into San Francisco Gucci store, steals purses

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–San Francisco police are on the hunt for driver who plowed into a San Francisco Gucci store early Saturday morning and stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.
The burglary happened around 2:49 a.m. in the 200 block of Stockton Street, San Francisco police said.
The car plowed into the front door and the suspect entered the store and stole several handbags.
The San Franciso Police Department is not releasing any surveillance video of the incident.
