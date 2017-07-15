East Bay SPCA hosts 9th annual Adopt-a-thon



OAKLAND (KRON)–Thousands of pet lovers attended the East Bay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ annual Adopt-a-thon in Oakland Saturday afternoon.

The event kicked off in Jack London Square where other local animal shelters and rescuers brought more than 350 animals in hopes of finding them homes.

The organization seeks to raise awareness about the thousands of homeless and abandoned pets around the Bay Area.

