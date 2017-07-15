East Bay SPCA hosts 9th annual Adopt-a-thon

By Published:


OAKLAND (KRON)–Thousands of pet lovers attended the East Bay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ annual Adopt-a-thon in Oakland Saturday afternoon.

The event kicked off in Jack London Square where other local animal shelters and rescuers brought more than 350 animals in hopes of finding them homes.

The organization seeks to raise awareness about the thousands of homeless and abandoned pets around the Bay Area.

 >> MORE TOP STORIES

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s