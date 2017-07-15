East Bay SPCA hosts 9th annual Adopt-a-thon

OAKLAND (KRON)–Thousands of pet lovers attended the East Bay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ annual Adopt-a-thon in Oakland Saturday afternoon.
The event kicked off in Jack London Square where other local animal shelters and rescuers brought more than 350 animals in hopes of finding them homes.
The organization seeks to raise awareness about the thousands of homeless and abandoned pets around the Bay Area.
- 1 DEAD AFTER SMALL PLANE CRASHES IN SONOMA COUNTY
- WATCH: HOMEOWNER STOPS PACKAGE THEFT IN SAN JOSE
- MAN ACCUSED OF MOLESTING YOUNG GIRL AT CONCORD LAUNDROMAT
- ATTORNEY: JAILED MAN CONFESSED TO KILLING 4 PENNSYLVANIA MEN
- MAN TRAPPED IN ATM SLIPS NOTES TO CUSTOMERS BEGGING FOR HELP
- TYPO IN WENDY’S RESTAURANT SIGN IS DIVINE COMEDY
- VIDEO: RATS INVADE RESTAURANTS IN DALY CITY STRIP MALL