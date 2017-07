Crews working brush fire near Hwy 37 in Marin County

MARIN COUNTY (KRON)– Fire personnel is at the scene of a brush fire that happened along Highway 37 in Marin County Saturday afternoon.

The blaze broke out near Petaluma River Bridge.

California Highway Patrol said no lanes were closed.

3/4 brush fire contained within 15

Min off SR37 W traffic was not impacted no closures @kron4news pic.twitter.com/u4wNCPMN3j — Ella Sogomonian (@EllaSogomonian) July 16, 2017

