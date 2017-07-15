STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A horseback riding instructor is accused of sexually assaulting two females — one of them a juvenile — at a ranch he owns in Stafford County, Virginia.

Boris Gokovski, 64, was indicted by a grand jury on July 5 on four counts of sexual battery. He was arrested on July 12 and taken to the Rappahannock Jail and was later released on $5,000 bond.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says it received a complaint in May from a female victim who alleged that Gokovski sexually assaulted her while providing horseback riding lessons at the B&R Ranch in late summer and early fall of 2016. Gokovski is one of the owners, as well as an instructor at the ranch, according to a release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Gokovski was previously indicted on two counts of custodial indecent liberties and four counts of assault and battery after a juvenile victim reported Gokovski had sexually assaulted her during the same time period.

