Man dies following shooting in Bayview

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)–A man died following a shooting this afternoon in San Francisco’s Bayview District, police said.
Officers were called at 2:38 p.m. to Keith Street and Palou Avenue where the man was shot, Officer Robert Rueca said.
The man was taken to a hospital where he died.
Police do not have any information on a suspect or suspects to release right now, Rueca said. No one has been arrested.
