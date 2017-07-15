MISSING: Hayward 18-year-old never came home from run

HAYWARD (KRON) — Family and friends are asking for the public’s help finding a missing loved one.

18-year-old Isaac Andino went for a run at 1:30 p.m. on Friday and never came home.

His family says he was running from his house in Hayward to Garin Park.

Andino is 5’4″ and weighs 120 lbs.

He was last seen wearing grey shorts, a blue t-shirt, and tennis shoes.

He attends Chabot College in Hayward.

Andino’s family has looked for him all over Garin Park.

They are continuing their search today on Greenbelt Trails on Oaks and Campus Dr. near Cal State East Bay.

If you have any information on Andino’s whereabouts, call Hayward police at (510) 293-7272 and refer to case number 17-584-83.

