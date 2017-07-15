Police: 3 injured in shooting near UC Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON) — Three people are injured after a shooting early Saturday morning near UC Berkeley, according to Berkeley Police Department.

Around 2:42 a.m. officers responded to the area of Durant Ave. and Bowditch St.

Police say at least one person started shooting during a fight between two groups of men.

Three people were injured and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

All three were hit in their lower body.

Police were able to detain multiple people at the scene and arrested two suspects.

Officers found a gun at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

