Police: 3 injured in shooting near UC Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON) — Three people are injured after a shooting early Saturday morning near UC Berkeley, according to Berkeley Police Department.
Around 2:42 a.m. officers responded to the area of Durant Ave. and Bowditch St.
Police say at least one person started shooting during a fight between two groups of men.
Three people were injured and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
All three were hit in their lower body.
Police were able to detain multiple people at the scene and arrested two suspects.
Officers found a gun at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation, police said.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 1 DEAD AFTER SMALL PLANE CRASHES IN SONOMA COUNTY
- WATCH: HOMEOWNER STOPS PACKAGE THEFT IN SAN JOSE
- MAN ACCUSED OF MOLESTING YOUNG GIRL AT CONCORD LAUNDROMAT
- ATTORNEY: JAILED MAN CONFESSED TO KILLING 4 PENNSYLVANIA MEN
- MAN TRAPPED IN ATM SLIPS NOTES TO CUSTOMERS BEGGING FOR HELP
- TYPO IN WENDY’S RESTAURANT SIGN IS DIVINE COMEDY
- VIDEO: RATS INVADE RESTAURANTS IN DALY CITY STRIP MALL