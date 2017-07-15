Police: Missing Berkeley 5-year-old found, mother in custody

BERKELEY (KRON) — A five-year-old girl who went missing after her mother took her in Berkeley on Friday has been found safe, according to Berkeley Police Department.
Around 11:29 Saturday morning Berkeley PD was contacted by the Pittsburg Police Department.
Pittsburg PD informed them that 34-year-old Laquita Davis was in custody and that officers had safely recovered her 5-year-old daughter, Malayia Booker.
Her mother, who is described by police as having a “diminished capacity,” took her from the 1500 block of Prince St. around 3:15 p.m. Friday.
No details about how the girl was found were immediately made available.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
