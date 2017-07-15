Prosecutor: Man killed inmate after Bible verse dispute

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to killing a fellow prison inmate after a dispute over a Bible verse.
WCHS-TV reports Timothy Parsons pleaded guilty to the stabbing death of Eugene Anderson. Prosecutors say Parsons defeated Anderson in a game of Bible knowledge at the Mount Olive Correctional Institute.
After the game, authorities say Anderson tried to set up a prison hit on Parsons. But prosecutors say Parsons stabbed Anderson 20 times.
Parsons was already serving a life sentence for killing his wife and mother-in-law in 2012. He is scheduled to be sentenced on this latest murder charge in September.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 1 DEAD AFTER SMALL PLANE CRASHES IN SONOMA COUNTY
- WATCH: HOMEOWNER STOPS PACKAGE THEFT IN SAN JOSE
- MAN ACCUSED OF MOLESTING YOUNG GIRL AT CONCORD LAUNDROMAT
- ATTORNEY: JAILED MAN CONFESSED TO KILLING 4 PENNSYLVANIA MEN
- MAN TRAPPED IN ATM SLIPS NOTES TO CUSTOMERS BEGGING FOR HELP
- TYPO IN WENDY’S RESTAURANT SIGN IS DIVINE COMEDY
- VIDEO: RATS INVADE RESTAURANTS IN DALY CITY STRIP MALL