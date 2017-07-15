Red flag warning issued for 3 Bay Area mountain ranges

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A red flag warning was issued today for the Diablo Range, the Santa Lucia Range and the interior mountains of Monterey County because weather conditions are ripe for wildfires, Cal Fire officials said.
The warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday because of hot and dry conditions and gusty northerly winds, according to Cal Fire.
A red flag warning means that critical fire conditions are occurring or will soon, National Weather Service officials said.
#RedFlagWarnings in effect through the rest of the weekend in many parts of #CA. Remember: #OneLessSpark means One Less Wildfire https://t.co/lWk87rcNzi
— CAL FIRE PIO (@CALFIRE_PIO) July 16, 2017
