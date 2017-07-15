Red flag warning issued for 3 Bay Area mountain ranges

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A red flag warning was issued today for the Diablo Range, the Santa Lucia Range and the interior mountains of Monterey County because weather conditions are ripe for wildfires, Cal Fire officials said.

The warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday because of hot and dry conditions and gusty northerly winds, according to Cal Fire.

A red flag warning means that critical fire conditions are occurring or will soon, National Weather Service officials said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

 >> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s