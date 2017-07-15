Studio Interview: TIME photographer captures candid moments with Obama family

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In the past twelve years, it is highly possible that you have seen some of Callie Shell’s pictures of former president Barack Obama and his family.

From 2004 until the end of his presidency, the TIME Magazine photographer captured hundreds of candid, precious moments from the White House.

Shell was in the KRON4 studios today to share some of the highlights from her 12-year tenure snapping the personal, behind-the-scenes photos.

Today, an exhibit that showcases these highlights opens at the San Francisco Art Museum.

You can check it out now through August 30th!

For more about Shell’s new exhibit and experience working in the White House, watch the full interview above with KRON4’s Marty Gonzalez!

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES