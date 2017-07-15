SUNNYVALE (KRON) — The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety headquarters is being evacuated Saturday afternoon after someone brought ammunition and grenades into the lobby, according to department officials.

Around 12:30 p.m., officials announced the headquarters are “being evacuated and will be closed indefinitely.“

“A citizen brought ammunition and grenades into the headquarters lobby for disposal,” officials said.

911 services are moving to County Communications, and a bomb squad is on the way.

The department is asking that the public please stay away from the area.

Our headquarters has been evacuated and will be closed indefinitely. Please stay away from the area. More here: https://t.co/bN5wB7LZ13 pic.twitter.com/vOnogpDkUM — Sunnyvale DPS (@SunnyvaleDPS) July 15, 2017

