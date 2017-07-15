SUNNYVALE (KRON/BCN) — The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety’s headquarters have re-opened, safety officials shortly before 3 p.m.

A bomb squad had been called to the headquarters at 700 All America Way and the building closed around 12:30 p.m. after a citizen brought ammunition and grenades to the headquarters lobby for disposal.

The building was evacuated at that time, but workers are now back inside.

Sunnyvale Communications is also back in service handling 911 calls, the department said. The 911 services had been moved to County Communications earlier, the agency said.

Bomb squad packed up to leave after RPGs dropped off at #Sunnyvale DPS for disposal les to evacuations.@kron4news pic.twitter.com/yA9UDncTbt — Spencer Blake (@spencerjblake) July 15, 2017

The @SCCoSheriff Bomb Squad is on scene. We will keep you posted. pic.twitter.com/8nGpg7Ti1c — Sunnyvale DPS (@SunnyvaleDPS) July 15, 2017

Our headquarters has been evacuated and will be closed indefinitely. Please stay away from the area. More here: https://t.co/bN5wB7LZ13 pic.twitter.com/vOnogpDkUM — Sunnyvale DPS (@SunnyvaleDPS) July 15, 2017

