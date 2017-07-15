VIDEO: Man airlifted to hospital after camel attack

Video courtesy of CNN.
MARYLAND (KRON) – A circus worker is recovering from series injuries after being attacked by a camel in Maryland on Friday.
The incident happened at the Charles County Fairgrounds, where the camel was supposed to perform in a circus.
The camel was in a trailer when it attacked the man.
Due to severe bite wounds and head injuries, the man had to be airlifted to a hospital.
Officials say the injuries are not life-threatening.
It turns out the circus did not have a permit.
All performances have now been cancelled.
CNN contributed to this article.
