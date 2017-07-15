VIDEO: Twin sisters sell lemonade to combat bullying

Video courtesy of CNN.

GREEN BAY (KRON) – Twin sisters from Wisconsin are taking a brave stand, with their lemonade stand.

Ten-year-olds Ireland and Isabella Kirkpatrick are combating bullying by selling their homemade lemonade.

The girls are donating all of their proceeds to Stand for the Silent, a bullying awareness group they learned about from their mother Tracy.

“”We have had issues with my son being bullied previously, and when I went on their website and kind of took a look at what they do, it meant a lot to me that they’re willing to give up their time and put forth so much effort to try to help other kids,” Tracy said.

The Kirkpatrick twins received t-shirts after donating their allowances to the cause.

Now they hope selling lemonade will raise enough money to bring the anti-bullying message to their local schools.

“[We’re] hoping to raise at least a thousand dollars,” the girls said. “We have about a hundred so far.”

CNN contributed to this article.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES