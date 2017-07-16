3 injured in seperate Oakland shootings

OAKLAND (KRON) — Three people were injured in separate shootings Saturday in Oakland, according to police.
- At 3:00 p.m., a male victim was shot in the 500 block of 55th St.
He was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound and is in stable condition, police said.
The suspect remains at large.
- At 8:42 p.m., a second male victim was shot in the 3200 block of Wisconsin St.
He was taken to a hospital where he is in stable condition, police said.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm, according to police.
- At 10:38 p.m., another male victim was shot in the 2700 block of 76th Ave.
He suffered gunshot wounds to his torso and arm and was taken to a hospital, police said.
The suspect remains at large, police said.
