3 injured in seperate Oakland shootings

OAKLAND (KRON) — Three people were injured in separate shootings Saturday in Oakland, according to police.

  • At 3:00 p.m., a male victim was shot in the 500 block of 55th St.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound and is in stable condition, police said.

The suspect remains at large.

  • At 8:42 p.m., a second male victim was shot in the 3200 block of  Wisconsin St.

He was taken to a hospital where he is in stable condition, police said.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm, according to police.

  • At 10:38 p.m., another male victim was shot in the 2700 block of  76th Ave.

He suffered gunshot wounds to his torso and arm and was taken to a hospital, police said.

The suspect remains at large, police said.

